Jamie Foxx Shares Rare Selfie With Daughters On NYE After Spending Christmas With Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx made this most of his trip to Miami over the holidays! After spending Christmas with Katie Holmes, he bonded with his two daughters Corinne, 24, and Annalise, 10, on a lavish yacht in Miami!

Jamie Foxx, 51, managed to spend time with his daughters and his girlfriend over the busy holiday! After spending Christmas with Katie Holmes, 40, the Robin Hood actor rang in the New Year with his daughters, Annalise, 10, and Corinne, 24. The the father-daughter trio spent New Year’s Eve on a lavish boat in Miami, where he sipped on champagne, along with Corinne.

Foxx shared a sweet photo with his girls on Instagram, Wednesday morning. “No better way then to spend my New Years with my babies!!! Happy new year to errrrrbody!!!” he captioned the family snap, where he say in between his daughters. “Live and love family @corinnefoxx you are amazing!!! I love u! And Anelise you are incredible!!! I love u! #daddydaughtertime“. Corinne also shared the same image to her Instagram account, writing, “Perfect start #2019″.

The Foxx family time came after the actor’s romantic vacation with Holmes in Miami. The usually private couple was photographed riding jet skis with together on December 29. One day earlier, Foxx and Holmes were spotted relaxing on a private yacht, where they were photographed engaging in some very rare PDA… k-i-s-s-i-n-g. Before their Miami getaway, the pair celebrated Holmes’ 40th birthday in New York City together.

Jamie Foxx spends New Year’s Eve with daughters, Corinne and Anelise on a boat in Miami.

Foxx previously opened up about his youngest daughter, Annalise, and admitted that she’s a dedicated athlete! “She’s killing it,” Foxx said during an appearance on Live With Kelly & Ryan back in November. “She’s playing football with all the boys. She’s playing flag football and she’s the only girl in the league.” Foxx went on to say that Annalise had three touchdowns,” in 2018!