Heidi Klum Confesses She Apologized To Drake For Ghosting Him & Reveals His Response On ‘Ellen’

Heidi Klum ghosted Drake after he hit her up following an ‘Ellen’ appearance where she gushed about the rapper. Now she’s revealing how Drizzy handled her apology for ignoring him.

Heidi Klum revealed she had a massive crush on Drake during a Feb. of 2018 appearance on Ellen. Drizzy later hit up the America’s Got Talent judge for a date but she ignored his text, as she had just started seeing now fiance Tom Kaulitz. It turns out Drake, 32, just took too long to take his shot and did not respond well to being ghosted by Heidi after she profusely gushed about wanting to date him. Now the mom of four has revealed on a Jan. 2 appearance on Ellen that she apologized to the music superstar, but that he was not at all impressed. Heidi said she ended up reaching out to him but it didn’t go over so well.

“I said I’m sorry, because I know I made a huge wave after I was here, and he just made that face,” Heidi told host Ellen DeGeneres. She made a mopey looking expression and revealed that it did not come face to face but in the form of an emoji. “That’s all he responded? Oh, he’s mad,” Ellen told the supermodel who revealed he was “basically a week too late” as she just started seeing Tom, 29. “I never texted him back because I found the love of my life,” she said of the German musician. The pair began dating in the spring of 2018 and just got engaged over the holidays.

During a Feb. 26, 2018 appearance on Ellen, Heidi confessed that she was “very single and ready to mingle” so they played a “Who’d You Rather” game with a bunch of handsome male celebs. As soon as Drake came up, Heidi kept picking him over the likes of Brad Pitt, Harry Styles and Milo Ventimiglia. “I like Drake. I mean look at that muscle!” she said referring to the photo Ellen had picked of him. She even waved “Hi Drake!” seeming to hit him up. It wasn’t until Joaquin Phoenix appeared next to the Toronto based rapper that she ended up ditching him, admitting she had a “soft spot” for the Walk The Line actor.