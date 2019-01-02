Drake & Chris Brown: Former Enemies Look Like BFFs At Wild NYE Party — Just Call Us ‘Aubreezy’

Drake took to Instagram to show off pics from his epic New Year’s Eve party on Jan. 2 and in some of them, he’s seen having the time of his life with former enemy Chris Brown.

Drake, 32, seemed to have a great time welcoming in the year of 2019 when he celebrated with a ton of close friends at a party on New Year’s Eve and one of those friends was shockingly Chris Brown, 29! Since the two musicians have been known to have a feud in the past, it was a rare sight to see them smiling and hanging out with each other but Drake proved that’s exactly what happened when he posted two fun-filled photos that showed the two of them together. The “Hotline Bling” crooner, whose real first name is Aubrey, even went as far as to give the bromance a nickname: Aubreezy. As most fans know, Chris’ own nickname is Breezy so the moniker totally makes sense!

“2019 cook up…Aubreezy,” Drake captioned the pics. In one of the snapshots, a smiling Drizzy can be seen standing next to Chris as the two hold up drinks and look like they’re making a toast. In a second photo, the two talented stars are posing together. Drake’s leaning in toward a relaxed looking Chris and Chris is pointing to the camera.

Drake and Chris looking like BFFs is a great way to start off a new year! The two have been in the headlines over the past few years for having on and off beef with each other allegedly over Rihanna, who they both dated at one point, and diss tracks. Back in 2013, Drake talked about the feud with Chris and said, “maybe in 10 years we’ll laugh about it over drinks”, according to Billboard. It seems like he was right, and luckily it didn’t take that long! On Oct. 12, 2018, Drake brought Chris on stage during one of his shows in Los Angeles further proving he’s ready to squash any unnecessary drama.

We hope to see more of Drake and Chris together in the new year. They’re definitely proof that with forgiveness and a lack of grudges, it’s possible to mend any friendship!