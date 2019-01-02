’90 Day Fiance’: Jonathan & Fernanda Fans Fear The Couple Split After Cryptic Instagram Comments

Uh-oh! Is there trouble in paradise already between ’90 Day Fiance’s Jonathan and Fernanda, who said ‘I do’ in the Dec. 30 finale? Some fans don’t think it’s possible that they’re still together after reading these alleged messages…

Although 90 Day Fiancé fans watched Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores, say “I Do” in Sunday night’s season finale, many are speculating that the couple already called it quits. Why? — Jonathan and Fernanda both sparked split rumors on Instagram over New Year’s with some suspicious posts. So, what happened?

First, Jonathan took to Instagram on Monday night, where he posted a photo of his New Year’s Eve celebrations, with Fernanda nowhere in sight. “Bring in the New Year with this special lady!” he wrote under a photo where he was smiling next to his mom. “Wishing all my friends, familia and supporters and abundance of love, health, wealth and success in 2019! #Family #Love #Health #Wealth #Success #NewYearsEve #2019 #familyfirst.”

While some fans asked where Fernanda was in the snap, the questions seemed to simmer down. — That is, until Jonathan answered one fan who said they were “confused” about the status of his relationship. He replied: “I prefer to remain private but I’m not ok with my spouse airing our laundry to get my attention. Deleted me, deleting or pictures then putting them back. I mean come on.”

When another fan chimed in and said they hoped that their engagement wasn’t a publicity stunt for the show, Jonathan responded: “I would never. I don’t need publicity. She’s the one who started airing our issues. I kept my mouth shut for long enough.”

And, Jonathan wasn’t the only one typing away over the holiday. A 90 Day Fiancé fan account captured screen-grabs of what appeared to be some questionable comments left by Fernanda online, which led fans to further believe the split rumors.

Fernanda previously shared this on Instagram Stories, according to the fan account: “When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth, just like you did.”

Before that, Fernanda apparently posted a photo from her wedding day with another cryptic message. “‘I promise to be true to you in good times and in bad, in sickness and in health. I will love you and honour you all the days of my life’ -He said,” the caption read, according to the fan account. Let us remind you that Fernanda’s (unverified) Instagram account is private.

Jonathan and Fernanda have yet to directly address the split rumors, but there’s still time. The 90 Day Fiancé reunion airs Sunday night, January 6, at 8 PM on TLC.