Demi Lovato & Henri Levy Cuddle In New Pic After Romantic Winter Vacation In Aspen

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Henri Levy rang in 2019 together in snowy Aspen. We’ve got the lovebirds cuddling up in a cozy and romantic pic from their getaway.

Demi Lovato‘s boyfriend Henri Levy has been a constant presence at her side ever since the singer left rehab in early November of 2018. She made sure to treat her sober sweetie to a romantic New Year’s getaway to Aspen, CO where the couple rang in 2019. Henri has been sharing pics of their trip on his Instagram stories, and one showed the couple cozied up together. Demi, 26, is seen gazing at the camera for the selfie, wearing a fluffy white fur coat. Henri leans his blonde head up against her forehead lovingly and it’s clear this post-rehab romance is still going strong.

Henri also showed that Demi spared no expense for the trip, as she flew them via private jet from LA to Aspen, then back home again on Jan. 2 after they spent New Year’s Eve in the celebrity packed ski town The “Stone Cold” singer dressed to the nines for their dinner out on Dec. 31 at star favorite restaurant Matsuhisa, and a source tells E! News that the couple was completely blissed out together. “They held hands and kissed across the table,” the insider shares. Afterwards, “They walked home in the snow and had their arms around each other.”

Demi was photographed after dinner wearing the full length white fur coat that she was wearing in the IG pic with Henri while carrying a pricey orange Hermes Bikrin bag. Henri looked sharp in a black leather jacket, a black turtleneck and matching slacks The site reports that the loved up couple had “romantic strolls in the snow” and kept cozy by “hanging out by the fireplace.” The source says they also went on coffee runs together and hit the gym as well.

While most sobriety and 12 step programs recommend recovering addicts to not date for at least a year after getting clean, Henri has been a constant presence at Demi’s side since leaving rehab. She spent 90 days in an undisclosed facility after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose on July 24. That troubling event was preceded by several months of letting her six years of sobriety slowly slip away. Well, at least Henri’s sober so it would be harder for Demi to have any relapses with him by her side. They made their romance Instagram official on Dec. 29, as the fashion designer shared an IG video of him kissing Demi on their flight to Aspen.