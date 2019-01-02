Captain & Tennille’s Daryl Dragon, 76, Dies With Ex-Wife Toni By His Side

Daryl Dragon, part of the iconic ’70s duo Captain & Tennille, passed away on Jan. 2. His old singing partner and ex-wife, Toni Tennille, was right there for Daryl’s last moments…get more details, here.

Daryl Dragon was 76 when he died from renal failure at a hospice in Prescott, Arizona on Jan. 2, 2019, his publicist Harlan Boll said, per AP News. The music icon, who made up the “Captain” half of ’70s duo Captain & Tennille, had a familiar face by his bedside as he passed away — his ex-wife and former singing partner, Toni Tennille, 78. “He was a brilliant musician with many friends who loved him greatly. I was at my most creative in my life, when I was with him,” she said in a statement.

Daryl and Toni started dating while touring for The Beach Boys (both were pianists). They scored a record deal in 1974, three years after meeting, and Captain & Tennille went on to put out the No. 1 hits “Love Will Keep Us Together” and “Do That To Me One More Time,” in addition to more chart-toppers throughout the ’70s. They married in 1975, had a variety show the next year, and then stayed together for nearly 40 years until divorcing in 2014. They still remained good friends, and Toni even moved back to Arizona to take care of her former husband, according to AP News.

In the years leading up to Daryl’s death, Toni revealed that her husband had a neurological condition “similar” to Parkinson’s Disease. It sparked tremors that were “pretty severe at times,” she revealed in a 2010 blog post. Despite their eventual split, Daryl and Toni “remained in constant contact and were dear friends to the end,” and Toni “has asked that all of Daryl’s many fans remember him as she does, with love and a grateful heart for the music they created together,” her spokesperson said, per our sister website Variety. According to the rep, Daryl requested that no services be held for him.