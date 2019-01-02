Danielle Fishel Expecting Baby Boy 2 Mos. After Wedding — See Sweet Announcement

Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp tied the knot in November, and the couple is already growing their family. Yay! Here’s what the actress had to say about their exciting baby news!

Danielle Fishel, 37, is heading into her best year yet — and considering she got married to Jensen Karp, 39, in November 2018, that’s really saying something! The Boy Meets World alum announced that she and her husband were expecting a baby with a sweet pregnancy announcement on Jan. 2. “I’m eating for two,” Danielle said. “I’m napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I’m shopping). I’m nesting. I’m reading books. I’m madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I’m a walking cliché. I’ve got baby apps. I’m confident. I feel inadequate. I’m showing one day and the next I’m not. I’m nervous. I’m excited. He’s due in July. We can’t wait. #BabyKarp2019.”

The actress didn’t show off her baby bump, which makes sense considering she’s only a couple of months pregnant if her baby boy is due in July. But just because she wasn’t flaunting her budding belly didn’t mean that her pregnancy announcement wasn’t super cute! Danielle posted a pic of her and her husband’s Nike sneakers sitting on the grass with a teeny tiny pair in front of them. Their baby boy isn’t even here yet, and we already know that he’s going to be a well dressed little tyke!

Danielle was far from the only celeb to announce that she was expecting right at the start of 2019. It seems like making announcements early on in the new year is the new trend. Kobe Bryant, 40, Abby Huntsman, 32, and Gordon Ramsay, 52, also have babies on the way. Even Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, are reportedly expecting a baby boy via surrogate.

Danielle and Jensen have only been married for two months, which makes their news extra exciting! It’s amazing to see them taking on this next major milestone together. Congrats to the happy couple!