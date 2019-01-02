‘The Bachelor’: Colton Admits There’s A ‘Serious Reason’ For His Virginity That We’ll Find Out This Season

For those who claim Colton Underwood’s virginity is something he takes lightly, they’re wrong. He admits in a new interview that viewers will soon find out the very ‘serious’ reason he is a virgin during this season of ‘The Bachelor’!

Bachelor Nation will soon find out the “serious reason” Colton Underwood, 26, is a virgin. In a brand new interview, he teases that viewers “will be shown this season” why he chose the path he did. While Underwood can “make light” of his choice, “there’s a more serious reason behind it,” he tells People. “It’s a decision I consciously made, but it’s just something that makes me into who I am.”

The former NFL pro also gets real about the perceptions of a 26-year-old virgin as the new Bachelor. While he understands there are critics who judge his manliness based on his virginity, those are stereotypes he hopes to help erase on the upcoming season, (premiering on ABC, January 7). “There is a stigma around athletes and I think the more that us as humans can do to break those, the better.”

As for being a virgin heading into the fantasy suites? — “It’s the first time you get to spend with somebody off camera and you can really get to know them and ask the weird questions you might not otherwise,” he explains. “I treat it like another date, an opportunity to get to know someone on an intimate level.”

“It’s no surprise to me that people are going to view the Fantasy Suites as this big week for me,” he continues. “People are probably going to put a lot of pressure [on it]… but for me, it was more about the private moments.” Underwood first revealed he was a virgin on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette.

And, to those who claim Underwood isn’t taking this once in a lifetime experience seriously, he says he doesn’t date casually. The Indiana native was previously in a year-long relationship with Olympic gymnast, Aly Raisman, 24. “I’m not here to waste anyone’s time. I only want to be engaged once. And I only want to be married once.”

Underwood teases that although he may be “goofy, corny and cheesy,” we will get to see the real him when The Bachelor returns. “I’m undeniably myself, and I think realizing that is the way to live life,” he says, adding that today, he’s in a “good place.” The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 7 at 8 PM on ABC.