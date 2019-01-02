Hulk Hogan, Vince McMahon, & More Wrestlers Mourn Legendary Announcer Gene Okerlund

R.I.P. to a legend. Following the passing of famed WWE announcer Gene Okerlund, celebrities are flooding Twitter with touching tributes.

“Mean” Gene Okerlund, arguably the most legendary WWE announcer in history, has passed away at the age of 76. The death of the famed wrestling announcer rocked WWE stars to their core, and the internet is flooding with heartbreaking tributes to Gene. Vince McMahon‘s company first broke the news via Twitter. “WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76,” the entertainment company wrote in a post. Then, it wasn’t long before fellow wrestling legends shared their sentiments. Retired pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, 65, shared his thoughts in a post. “Mean Gene I love you my brother HH,” Hulk said in a tweet.

Of course, Steve Austin, 54, better known by the ring name “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, reflected on Gene’s passing as well. “Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice,” he wrote. Wrestler Triple H chimed in as well. “A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time,” he wrote. Wrestler Big E Tweeted about the news as well. “Mean Gene was the voice of millions of childhoods. Mine certainly. An honor to meet him. Condolences to his family,” he said.

While it’s unclear how Gene died, we do know that he had been experiencing a slew of health problems over the past few years. He underwent two kidney transplants, according to TMZ, the first being in 1995 and the second in 2004. Gene’s mark on the wrestling industry was undeniable, and he held the accolades to proves it. The accouncer was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 by Hulk Hogan himself. His legendary interviews included the likes of Andre the Giant, Ultimate Warrior, and Ricky Steamboat, among others.

We are keeping Gene’s friends and family in our thoughts throughout this difficult time. Rest in peace to a true WWE legend.