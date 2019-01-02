Beyonce’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Easy Tips YOU Can Do For Flawless Makeup

Sir John is a world renowned makeup artist — he works with stars like Beyonce and Karlie Kloss, and now he’s spilling his top tips so you can have a beautiful 2019!

Sir John is basically BFFs with Beyonce, so we DEFINITELY trust his judgement. He’s also a mentor on Lifetime’s hit beauty competition show, American Beauty Star, which returns for a second season on Wednesday, January 2 at 10pm ET on Lifetime. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, he dished on some of his best makeup tips! To get flawless makeup, Sir John says you need great skin. “My biggest tip is that it starts at the skincare level.”

“Skin is the brick and mortar of a great makeup routine and so when I say skin I mean having the perfect moisturizer, knowing your skin type, knowing what upsets your skin or makes your skin erupt,” he explains. “Also, when you travel, swapping out, you know, when going to a warmer climate, going to your serums or lightweight sprays — in a cooler climate, more emulate moisturizers. So having a really firm grasp and knowledge of skincare will give you a beautiful application of makeup.”

He also dished on the show! “American Beauty Star is a beauty competition series on Lifetime where contestants who are hair and makeup artists compete in challenges to become the next American Beauty Star. The challenges are exciting and intense and the contestants are tasked with creating really high-end editorial looks, runway looks, and something for a red carpet. I’m really excited the show is returning for a second season. The show, for me, has been a great way to meet women all across America and also different parts of the world in a way that I haven’t before. I love working with Ashley Graham — she is such a light and she represents so many women in such an amazing and positive way.”

Sir John says that second season is different because “the contestants are both hair and makeup artists and they’re responsible for executing the whole look. It brings a whole new intensity to the show and really ups the stakes. I also came back this season as one of the co-executive producers of the show. We also have a new host [Ashley!] — it seems like there is more energy backstage, there is more budget for production — it just seems like a bigger win, or takeaway for the viewer!”