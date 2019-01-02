Celebrity Couples Who Love To Hit The Gym Together: J.Lo & A-Rod & More

Need some gym motivation in 2019? — Check out these powerhouse celeb couples who love to work out together! See Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez with kettlebells, and Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade hitting the gym together!

It’s a new year, and there’s NO excuses not to hit the gym! A new year is the mark of a fresh start, and a chance to be the healthiest you can be. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, 49, and Alex Rodriguez, 43, and more couples know that taking care of your body is one of the best remedies for overall success. So, let’s get started! — Check out J.Lo and A-Rod and more celeb couples who hit the gym together, by clicking through our attached gallery!

Lopez and Rodriguez are the type of couple fans look at and say, “GOALS!” They have so much in common — from their business ventures to their personal preferences. But, it’s their joint fitness journey that really impresses many fans. Both stars have been extremely vocal about how important it is to take care of their body. And, A-Rod’s right hand man, Jeff Lee — the Chief Operating Officer at Alex Rodriguez Corporation — has been witness to it all. Lee travels with the couple, hits the gym with them, and is a first-hand witness to their healthy lifestyle.

“They’re both extremely fit people and very healthy people. They eat clean, they don’t drink, party or smoke. She [Jennifer] doesn’t drink at all,” Lee previously told HollywoodLife during an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I work out with both of them and I feel that Alex and I have an extremely good rhythm, but I always feel intimated when she’s working out because she’s probably the one person I can’t keep up with. Jennifer gets her game face on! It’s intimating how hard she works out.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the gym together for a kettlebell workout in 2018.

“Jennifer is someone who works out not only on stage, but she’s working out before and after,” Lee continued. “She’s made her body, not just her voice, but in her own sense, a very fine-tune instrument. And, that’s something Alex has done throughout his entire career.”

Another couple to admire is Gabrielle Union, 46, and Dwyane Wade, 36. The new parents consistently document their workouts, wether they’re together or apart. But, when they team up in the gym, it’s truly a sight to see. The power couple even makes fitness a family affair. The actress and NBA star have documented their workouts with his son, Zaire, 16. And, we’re sure they’ll do the same when his two other sons, Zion, 11 and Xavier, 5, and their newborn baby girl, Kaavia James are a bit older! The couple welcomed their first child together on November 7, via surrogate.