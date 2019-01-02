Celebs Working Out In Bikinis On The Beach — Kim Kardashian & More

If the sun’s shining, then these celebs are hitting the beach in bikinis. So, why not get in a little workout at the same time? See pics of beauties like Kim Kardashian hitting the sand and exercising in their two-pieces!

When you’ve got a body like a celebrity, you have to work out, no matter where you are — or what you’re wearing! That’s why we so many stars, like Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, and models like Sara Sampaio, get in some exercise even when they’re rocking bikinis. See what we mean in our gallery of celebrities sweating it out on the beach, attached above!

Kim and Kourtney are basically contractually obligated to wear bikinis, so it only makes sense that they don’t even take them off while working on their fitness. During a tropical vacation the sisters took to Turks and Caicos in April (while Khloe Kardashian was having her baby, no less), they frolicked in the water and sand, and made good use of their paddle boards. Any beach babe knows that paddleboarding is a strenuous workout that requires balance, arm strength, and a strong core. Smart ladies! You can see pics of Kourtney and Kim’s swimsuit styles (even when they’re not working out) HERE.

Leave it to model Ashley Graham to have the most extra workout of all the ladies mentioned here. She rode a damn camel on the beach while rocking a bikini near the sea! No; really. That totally happened! As if that wasn’t wild enough, the bikini was a high-cut thong that showed off her amazing butt and thighs. So good!

To see more pics of sexy stars working out on the beach, like Elizabeth Hurley, Miranda Kerr, Bethenny Frankel, and more, scroll through our gallery above! Prepare to be seriously impressed.