Did Cardi B Miss Having Offset By Her Side On NYE After Heartbreaking Split?

Cardi B brought in the new year by having fun with her girlfriends in Australia on Dec. 31 but was she missing the love of her ex Offset during the exciting holiday?

Cardi B, 26, and ex Offset, 27, weren’t together when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1 and it officially turned into the year 2019, but was the new mother missing the father of her daughter? It turns out the “Bodak yellow” rapper was too busy having fun in Australia with a bunch of her girlfriends on the exciting holiday and she didn’t feel the need to have her on-again, off-again love by her side.

“Cardi didn’t seem to miss Offset at all as she brought in NYE with her closest girlfriends in tow,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was a total girls night out and trip in whole for her. Her entire trip and night was filled with nothing but good times, good laughs and good company. She danced hard core at Marquee nightclub in Sydney without a care in the world. She was in a great mood the entire time and really enjoyed being with everyone she was with and not focusing on Offset and their relationship. She’s been enjoying her trip with her girls.”

Cardi’s attitude over New Year’s Eve isn’t too surprising considering how she’s been with Offset, who is the father of her five-month-old daughter Kulture, in the past month. Although she announced that they split in a video she posted to Instagram, the former lovebirds hooked up again after Offset kept trying to win her back. Cardi then later claimed she only did it for the sex so we’re not too sure what’s going on here! No matter what happens between these two, though, we have a feeling Cardi will be just fine! Here’s to 2019!