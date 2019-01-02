Cardi B Plans To Drop Hot New Album In 2019: Everything We Know So Far

2018 was Cardi B’s year, but we’re about to see even more from her in 2019! The rapper confirmed a new album is coming, & we’ve got the details here!

Keep calm Cardi B fans: a new album is coming! For those wondering when the “Money” rapper was planning to release another full-length, your answer is finally here. The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Jan. 1 to spill ALL the details! When one fan asked Queen Cardi about the prospect of a new record, during the live Q&A, they got a surprisingly detailed answer. “Of course it’s gonna be an album in 2019,” Cardi replied. “Hopefully, I could get my album done around the same time that ‘Invasion of Privacy’ came out, but I don’t know how possible that’s gonna be because I feel like I’m going to be extremely, extremely busy,” she added. And THAT’S the tea!

Yes, Cardi is a busy lady, but if anyone can do it all, it’s her. So, here’s to hoping we see an album from her come spring. Her last release, Invasion of Privacy, dropped back in April of 2018, so if she’s planning a similar timeline for this one, fans should keep their eyes peeled then! Cardi has yet to reveal the title of the forthcoming album.

A new album from Cardi will mark her sophomore release. It’s hard to believe that Invasion of Privacy served as the rapper’s debut studio album, seeing as it propelled her to the hip-hop A-list almost immediately! To be fair, Cardi had begun to gain mainstream popularity before the release of the record, thanks to 2017 smash single, “Bodak Yellow.” The hit put Cardi on the map in a big way, and became the longest-running chart-topper by a solo female artist on the Hot 100. No big deal!

Y’all looking forward to a new album from CardiB? 🤔 @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/DBBEoPukG5 — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) January 1, 2019

Watch Cardi deliver all the deets on her new album above. With new music from the rapper on the way, 2019 is already promising to be an amazing year! After the wildly successful release of “Money,” “Mi Mami,” and more 2018 hits, we can’t wait to hear what the next wave of Cardi’s songs sound like!