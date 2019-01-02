‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Preview: Ryan’s Ready To ‘Repair’ The ‘Damage’ He’s Caused

‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ returns for season 5 on Jan. 2, and HL talked EXCLUSIVELY with Ryan Henry about what’s ahead. Plus, we have an EXCLUSIVE preview of the premiere! Watch now!

Black Ink Crew: Chicago is back for season 5 on Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. on VH1. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the premiere. In the sneak peek, Ryan Henry talks to a new client about a tattoo. The client wants to pay tribute to his son who died after being hit by a car. He wants a full leg sleeve of a stairway to heaven. The work that Ryan does is truly beautiful.

Ryan also talks about how far he’s come since last season. “Last year, going through all the stuff that I went through it made me fall back into a dark place mentally, but it also opened my eyes,” he says in the preview. He opens up about leaving the shop and acknowledges that it “made me crash and burn.” Now that he’s back, Ryan is ready to move forward. “Life is too short to be regretting stuff or being angry or looking over your shoulder,” he continues. “I’m done with doing all of that. I’m not here to forgive everybody, but it is time to repair some of that damage, if I even can.”

HollywoodLife also spoke with Ryan ahead of the season 5 premiere. “This season, fans can expect a variety of different things as everyone figures out their path,” he told HollywoodLife. “As always, it’ll be extremely entertaining and full of surprises. In real life, you never know what’s ahead so we just live our lives as the camera captures it all. I’m excited to reclaim 9Mag.”

While there are “always ups and downs,” Ryan noted that he is trying “to not focus on the drama.” He did tease that fans “will see a lot of tension and resolutions this season.” The opening of the new 9Mag is his primary focal point this season. “I’m keeping focus on my progression rather than the challenges that I face,” he added. “The new shop has been my main focus for this past year, and I’m getting ready to open the doors. I’m excited because I’ve given my all for this new venture. My staff and I have been putting in a lot of work, and I can’t wait to present it to my clients and fans.”