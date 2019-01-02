Feuds
Arie Luyendyk Jr. Claps Back At Jef Holm’s Harsh Diss About Him Not Lasting 1 Year With ‘Anyone’

It looks like ‘Bachelorette’ alum Jef Holm lost his own bet, and Arie Luyendyk Jr. wants his former co-star to ‘pay up’! See the tweet that Arie waited a year to clap back at.

One year and a day prior to today, Bachelorette alum Jef Holm, 34, predicted that his former co-star, Arie Luyendyk Jr., 37, wouldn’t find a longterm lover on his season of The Bachelor. “Doesn’t matter who gets out of the limo…I’ll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison’s choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone,” Jef had tweeted on Jan. 1, 2018, the date that Arie’s season premiered. Arie proved those words wrong 366 days later, with a wedding scheduled to Bachelor runner-up Lauren Burnham, 26, just over a week away!

“Pay up @jefholm… Put that trust fund money into something positive instead of bottle service,” the race car driver tweeted on Jan. 2, 2019, adding, “A**hole.” A clapback well worth the wait. Not only is Arie set to tie the knot with Lauren, whom he proposed to after cancelling his engagement to Becca Kufrin in After the Final Rose, but he’s about to become a dad! The engaged couple confirmed the news in an interview on Nov. 14, and Arie was ecstatic. “We weren’t trying, but we are so excited,” the race car drive told Us Weekly. “It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

As for why Jef posted the salty tweet in the first place, he and Arie had a fallout in 2014! The two were once pals, after Jef won Season 8 of The Bachelorette and Arie was the runner-up of the 2012 season. But the camaraderie ended after a fight that happened at Bachelor couple Sean and Catherine Lowe’s wedding.

“We had Sean’s wedding, you know, he brought a date, and I feel he handled the situation badly with his date and he didn’t treat that person right,” Arie said on Ashley Laconetti and Ben Higgins’ podcast, Almost Famous, according to Reality TV World. “And I spoke out, and then he got into a fight with myself and a few of the producers, and that was the last time we talked.” Speaking on the shady tweet itself, Arie had said, “I just don’t see why he had to come after me and be so negative when his own relationship didn’t work out.” Ironically, Jef didn’t “last” with someone himself, after he and Bachelorette star Emily Maynard ended their engagement in 2012.