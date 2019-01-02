‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: [Spoiler] Revealed Under Wild Hippo Costume

The show we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. ‘The Masked Singer’ kicked off on Jan. 2, and the celebrity underneath the hippo costume was revealed. You’ll never believe who it is!

The Masked Singer premiere features six celebrities disguised from head to toe in elaborate costumes. Their identities are hidden from everyone. In this singing competition, the celebrities perform in front of the panelists and the crowd in their costumes. The weakest performer will be eliminated and unmasked. The premiere face-offs include peacock vs. hippo, monster vs. unicorn, and deer vs. lion.

The first face-off is the peacock vs. hippo. The celebrity behind the peacock costume loves the spotlight. He started performing at the age of 5 and plays the piano. His dear friend is the late Michael Jackson. The peacock performs “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman, and he’s a really good singer. Donny Osmond, perhaps? Jenny believes the peacock could be Hugh Jackman, while Robin Thicke is thinking someone like Jimmy Kimmel. The peacock does admit that he’s been part of a magic act, so Ken guesses this guy is Teller of Penn & Teller.

The hippo performs next. His biggest strength is that he’s unpredictable. He’s used to performing with a mask in front of millions of fans and loves to dance, even though it gets him in trouble. He swears he’s got a good voice that we’ve just never heard yet. He performs Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative.” He’s clearly not a professional singer, but he’s got some moves! The panelists start thinking this guy’s an athlete. Robin guesses NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. Ken goes for fellow football star Deion Sanders. Nicole believes the hippo could be former NBA player Allen Iverson. The hippo gives away that his favorite pastime is bowling, and Nicole thinks that the hippo could be talking about the Super Bowl. The winner of the face-off is the peacock, which means the hippo is in the bottom three.

Next up is the monster vs. unicorn. The monster’s biggest weakness is that he’s misunderstood. The monster says he was once “at the top of my game, but the game turned on me.” He took a break from the public eye, but he’s back. He performs “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen. The monster has some pipes! Jenny guesses the monster could be Diddy, while Nicole goes for Gucci Mane. Ken goes out on a limb and says Justin Bieber. When he’s asked whether or not he’s a professional singer, the monster says, “Not to everyone.” This is a tough one.

The unicorn grew up in Beverly Hills and has always dreamt of being a singer, but someone told her she was tone deaf. The panelists don’t think the unicorn is a trained singer. Robin guesses the unicorn is Lindsay Lohan, but that’s not likely. Lindsay is a trained singer! Jenny is thinking Paris Hilton or Ireland Baldwin. The winner of this face-off is — the unicorn!

The last face-off is the deer vs. lion. The deer’s strength is his longevity. He’s incredibly competitive, but he’s not a singer. He loves horses and has been “knocked down many times.” He also tells the Ravens to “beware,” which could mean this guy is a Steelers fan. He performs “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons. Robin guesses Stone Cold Steve Austin, while Jenny picks Chuck Liddell. Nicole thinks the deer could be Peyton Manning!

The lion is the last performer of the night. She performs Fergie’s “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody,” and her voice is pretty darn good! The lion, who is Hollywood royalty, says that this is her chance to prove herself “without any preconceived notions of who I am.” Robin believes the lion is a “well-trained professional” and could be a singer or model/actress. “In my pride, there are lots of women,” the lion hints. The leads Robin to guess the lion may be someone from a girl group, like Michelle Williams or Kelly Rowland. Jenny guesses Lady Gaga, but the lion is DEFINITELY not Lady Gaga. Nicole chooses Spice Girl’s Mel B. The winner of this face-off is the lion!

The hippo is the first unmasked singer of the season. The panelists make their final guesses: Robin sticks with Odell, both Jenny and Ken go for Deion, and Nicole keeps Allen as her guess The hippo turns out to be Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown!