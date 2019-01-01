Tiffany Haddish Forgets Her Lines In NYE Standup & Fans Can’t Stop Talking About It

Tiffany Haddish suffered every comedian’s worst nightmare on NYE when she forgot the lines to her standup material! When angry fans began to leave the Miami venue, she cut her gig short and joined the crowd for drinks! Watch the ‘cringeworthy’ moment!

Tiffany Haddish, 39, had a sold out New Year’s Eve stand-up gig at Miami’s James L. Knight Center, but the performance went south before she got to a majority of her material. According to fans, Haddish, who never seems to miss a beat when it comes to laughs, claimed her performance was “hard to watch,” among other negative reviews. After she admitted to the crowd that she forgot her lines, fans reportedly began to boo the comedian while they left the show.

The actress abruptly cut her set short after forgetting the many stories she admittedly still had left to share. “This is weird for me,” she said, before rambling to the audience during an apology. “This is going to be on TMZ or whatever,” Haddish added, and, she wasn’t wrong about that one. Take a look (below) at the “cringeworthy” moment when she stopped her set. “F–k it,” she said before telling the crowd that the venue was about to turn into a big NYE bash.

As her set was ending, one fan appeared to get into a playful tiff with Tiff. The show goer claimed Haddish was “not funny,” but, “in her defense, she said she was having a rough night.” The fan then claimed that Haddish ended up inviting him on stage to tell jokes.

I went to go see if @TiffanyHaddish was actually funny. I ended up doing this. Conclusion: She is not funny. Horrible show. In her defense, she said she was having a rough night. She didn’t have to be up there. She ended up inviting me up on stage to tell jokes. 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/Ze1BPzeY9S — Andrew Chestnutt (@AndrewChestnut1) January 1, 2019

Before her memory went blank, some of her standup material included jokes about her mom getting out of a mental institution and grievances about her family asking her for money, according to TMZ.

Haddish apparently joined the crowd for drinks after her comedy catastrophe. And, did she admit in the video that she was joining “twerk team 2019”? While that’s unclear, it’s evident that she handled the embarrassing situation like a champ.

Interestingly enough, on the same day of her show, Haddish posted a video to promote her NYE’s gig, and admitted that she had partied the whole night and morning before.

On New Year’s Day, Haddish addressed the incident on Twitter. “Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again,” she tweeted alongside a news headline of the incident. Well, it looks like we may know one of her New Year’s resolutions!