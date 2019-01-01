Taylor Swift Throws Epic NYE Costume Party W/ Gigi Hadid & Blake Lively – See Her As Disney’s Ariel

Taylor Swift threw a wild costume party to ring in the new year! See her flawless portrayal of Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid,’ & all of the celebrities in attendance!

Taylor Swift, 29, is swimming her way into the new year. The “New Year’s Day” singer celebrated New Year’s Eve in the best way – a costume party with all her pals! Taylor donned her best Ariel ensemble, from The Little Mermaid, and she was one glamorous siren of the sea. Her glittering green tail and purple bra top were the perfect representation of the classic Disney film, and Tay even added a crab shaped purse to her look to complete it. So cute!

Of course, Tay’s friends dressed for the occasion as well, and fellow celebs like Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and Ryan Reynolds, were all in attendance. Blake opted to wear a Dorothy costume, from The Wizard of Oz, and gave a perfect take on the leading lady from the magical film. Gigi decided to portray Mary Poppins for the big bash, and she was barely recognizable! Taylor shared all of the photos from the night in a slideshow Instagram post, with the cutest caption. “Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms. Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr. Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy.. This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes. Sending you all love and hope going into 2019 💗” she wrote.

Perhaps the best photo of all from the night, was the one Tay shared alongside Blake’s hubby Ryan. Both stars were pictured sitting side-by-side at the party, chugging some Aviation Gin right out the bottle! These two definitely started 2019 off the right way! No, Taylor’s beau Joe Alwyn wasn’t captured in any of the photos, but – he’s been known to be a little camera shy!

The photos from the party arrived just hours after Taylor’s Netflix tour documentary, Reputation, hit screens everywhere. The special was filmed during Taylor’s Dallas, Texas tour stop, and its New Year’s Eve release was the perfect reason for fans to stay in! After hearing Tay belt out her most beautiful hits such as “Long Live,” and “All Too Well,” fans were left in tears, according to a slew of reaction tweets. Between her big bash, and her new Netflix flick, 2019 is already shaping up to be a big year for Taylor.