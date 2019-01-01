Rose Parade: See Pics Of The Best Floats In The Extravagant Parade

The 130th annual Rose Parade is underway in Pasadena, CA! On January 1, colorful floats, marching bands, and equestrian units traveled over 5 miles for the yearly tradition! See all of the best photos from the celebration!

The 130th annual Rose Parade did not disappoint! The yearly tradition of decorated floats and joyful music went off without a hitch in Pasadena, CA on January 1. Dozens of dedicated Rose Parade fans, and newcomers filled the 5 1/2-mile parade route down Colorado Blvd to ring in the New Year. — Check out all of the best photos from the Rose Parade in our attached gallery!

This year’s theme — a “The Melody of Life” — featured 10-time Grammy Award-winning musician, Chaka Khan, who was named the parade’s Grand Marshal. The stunning singer opened the parade (which started at 11 AM ET/ 8 AM PT) with a special performance before she set out on the parade route in one of the event’s exclusive vehicles. The music legend waved to parade goers in an old fashioned car that was covered in pink and purple flowers — a decorative Rose Parade tradition. As seen in videos on social media, numerous security guards walked behind the car to protect her.

The parade featured many flower-covered floats, equestrian groups and marching bands. Among the talent, were bands from Ohio State University and the University of Washington, whose teams are competing in Tuesday’s Rose Bowl. Louise Deser Siskel, a local Southern California high school senior, was crowned the 101st Rose Queen.

Lead decorator Aida Bueno decorates a Rose Parade float in Pasadena, CA on December 31, 2018 during preparations for the 130th annual event.

After the Rose Parade, it will be time for the Rose Bowl between between the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 9 Washington Huskies. Kickoff will be at 5 PM ET and fans can watch on ESPN, with the highly anticipated matchup available via live stream on WatchESPN.