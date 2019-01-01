‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Shay Mitchell Reveals She Had A Miscarriage In 2018: It Was ‘My Darkest Days’

Shay Mitchell candidly revealed on her Instagram story that she suffered a miscarriage in 2018. Read her full message to her fans here.

Well, this is absolutely heartbreaking. Shay Mitchell stunned her followers by revealing that she had a miscarriage in 2018. Sharing a photo of a sonoragram along with a broken heart emoji, the Pretty Little Liars star wrote, “Lastly, although it was an amazing year, it didn’t come without some hardships.”

She continued her message in a new post, writing, “We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life. And sometimes it’s easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity.” She added, “Having so many people follow me on Instagram and read my posts is both incredibly humbling and hugely uplifting. The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams.

Before advocating a New Year’s resolution to be more “compassionate, empathetic, patient and thoughtful with each other,” Shay wrote, “In the spirit of the new year, I think we need to remember that we are all on this journey together — in good times and in bad — and remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through.” As of right now, Shay did not reveal the identity of the father. However, she has been romantically linked to Matte Babel, according to TMZ.

