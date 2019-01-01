Pete Davidson Jokes About Ex Ariana Grande In New Stand-Up: ‘Thank U, Next’ Was A ‘Sad Day’

Pete Davidson rang in 2019 with some laughs about his ex, Ariana Grande! The comedian spoke at length about his former relationship and how it was a ‘sad day’ when she released ‘Thank U, Next’. Here’s what he had to say…

Pete Davidson, 25, is kicking off 2019 with some new and old laughs. The Saturday Night Live comedian discussed his relationship with his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, 25, in a new stand-up comedy show in Boston on New Year’s Eve, Monday night. Davidson reportedly spoke at length about his former romance with Grande and addressed her latest hit, “Thank U, Next” — a song that called out all of her exes, including him. Grande sings about Davidson in the track’s first verse: “Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful.” And, he gave his two cents about that one to the Boston crowd.

“Here’s the thing about the breakup song. Usually breakup songs you know who it’s about but you don’t really know. That G named all of us,” he told the crowd. “Bam. She named all of us. And then, tells us, yeah, he has a big dick.” The comedian went on to recite some R-rated lines about his very own junk after that, according to sources at the show, via E! News Grande released “Thank U, Next” just moments before Saturday Night Live aired, where Davidson was supposed to get on stage for a slew of skits. But, it turned out to be a “sad day,” after the track dropped. “That s–t came out before I had to put on a f–king duck hat and be like, ‘derrrp here’s the pizza!’ So all my friends were there. It was a sad day. We didn’t know it was going to happen,” he explained.”This won’t be easy, this is rough,” he continued. “So I start playing it. And we’re all like, ‘Ehhh… it’s ok.’ We’re like ‘Okay, it’s not that bad for you. It’s bad, but it’s not that bad for you.'”

In an unexpected turn of events, Davidson ended up getting some valuable advice from NBA veteran, Richard Jefferson after his breakup with Grande. The former Cleveland Cavaliers player told him, “I just want you to know, stay strong. Everyone’s got your back. Don’t worry about it.”

That’s when Davidson came to this realization: “So I’m driving home and I have an epiphany. That was like a beautiful moment, because if Richard Jefferson has taught us anything, it’s that if you stick around long enough, you’ll get a ring.” As you may know, Jefferson played with LeBron James for years before he finally won a ring with the now LA Laker.

Davidson also admitted that his mother, who is a nurse, even suffered some repercussions after his split with Grande. “She was walking in the hallway and some little f–king kid started singing ‘Thank U Next’ to her. Me, I get it, but my mom?” Davidson recalled. On October 14, news broke that Grande called off her engagement with Davidson.

As you may know, Davidson’s comedy show was going on amid Grande’s NYE’s turmoil. The singer was forced to cancel her big NYE’s gig as the headliner at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas due to “health issues.” Grande later apologized on her Instagram Story, and promised to make it up to fans.

The SNL star recently worried fans and other celebrity friends when he posted a concerning note on Instagram on December 15. “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” Davidson wrote on Instagram right before deleting his account entirely. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Grande, who happened to be in New York at the time, reportedly rushed to 30 Rockefeller Plaza to check on her ex. After she was apparently unable to reach Davidson, she tweeted her apologies.