Pete Davidson Seems Happy In NYE Standup Set After Alarming Ariana With Disturbing IG Message

Pete Davidson didn’t seem like he was missing Ariana Grande during his NYE standup set! An eyewitness told HL EXCLUSIVELY that he ‘looked happy.’

Pete Davidson ended 2018 on a high note with his New Year’s Eve standup performance in Boston, and according to an eyewitness, he genuinely seemed happy. One of the show’s audience members, Samantha Spound, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what his mood was like onstage. “He didn’t really show emotion too much,” she revealed. “He wasn’t sad, he was smiling but he was a little out of it.”

When asked if Pete was slurring his words, Spound clarified, “He wasn’t really slurring. He looked nervous I guess. But he wasn’t bad — He was funny as always.” And as for his ex Ariana Grande, no one in the crowd heckled him about her or over his worrying Instagram comment. “Nobody really said anything about his Ariana comments,” Spound revealed. “He didn’t talk about her for the most part, but when he did, he kinda laughed it off. He didn’t make fun of her or her break-up. He was telling a story of something that happened with his mom.” And did Pete seem like he missed her? “No he didn’t. He looked happy,” Spound added.

Since posting his message on Instagram that he didn’t want to be on Earth anymore, Pete didn’t hesitate to sign off of his social media. “Pete feels it was in his own best interest for him to delete all of his social media at this point,” a source close to Pete EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He was fed up with dealing with all of the online bullies and trolls, and just wanted to cut out all the negativity from his life. Pete has always been very open about his struggles with mental health and thought showing his vulnerability would have helped spread awareness.” We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news about Pete. In the meantime, check out all of his most recent photos in our gallery above.