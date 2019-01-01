Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet NYE Kiss While On Vacation With Family In Switzerland

We can’t get enough of these two! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra continued to flaunt their love with a sweet kiss on New Year’s Eve in Switzerland! See their special smooch!

Is there an award for PDA Couple of the Year? — Because we think if so, Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 36, would probably win it. The newlyweds shared a sweet kiss on New Year’s Eve, while vacationing with the Jonas family in Switzerland. “From mine to yours.. Happy New Year everyone!”, the Quantico actress captioned a collage of photos on Instagram, January 1. She shared two photos of her NYE’s kiss with the singer and a blurry photo of Jonas looking at the camera as she looked away. The “Jealous” singer also posted a boomerang of them sharing a kiss on his Instagram Story as they awaited midnight.

The couple has been on vacation with Joe Jonas and fiancee, Sophie Turner in Switzerland. The foursome traveled there after Nick and Priyanka spent their first Christmas together in England with Turner’s family. All four stars have been posting snaps and videos of their wintery, NYE’s getaway. They’ve been hitting the Swiss slopes and skiing down the stunning snow-covered mountains. Chopra’s mom, Madhu Akhouri Chopra, and the youngest Jonas brother, Frankie, also enjoyed the slopes. Along with the happy couples, Chopra’s parents, as well as the Nick’s mother and father Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr. all attended the vacation in Switzerland.

Nick and Priyanka have continued to showcase their love in public ever since their whirlwind engagement in the summer of 2018, leading up to their extravagant Indian wedding in December. Priyanka’s Insta is scattered with photos of her and her new hubby. Honestly, if we had just married Nick, we’d be posting about it nonstop too!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra kiss during New Year’s vacation in Switzerland on January 1, 2019.

The newly married couple certainly had a 2018 they’ll never forget. It was the year they went public with their relationship, got engaged, and married! We’re sure they’re looking forward to all that 2019 has in store for them. Plus, something tells us we’ll continue to see cutesy, romantic photos from this couple in the future. Here’s to 2019, Jonases!