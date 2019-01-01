Kylie Jenner, Mariah Carey & More Stars Rock Sexy NYE Outfits — See The Best Looks

New Year’s Eve is THE night for a sexy, sparkly outfit, and these stars were dressed to the nines. See photos below!

Mariah Carey rocked not one but two amazing, skintight dresses as she performed and hosted the Nikki Beach Saint Barth’s New Year’s Eve 2018 soirée. The first dress was a sparkly delight, and later, she took the stage in a sheer, latex number, which showcased her cleavage. Jennifer Lopez hit the stage for NBC’s New Year’s Eve special wearing an oversized white tee and thigh-high red boots. She is aging backwards! She looks amazing!

Christina Aguilera looked like she was in a winter wonderland as she performed live in Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. She looked and sounded flawless! Kylie Jenner showed off her cleavage in a sexy snap she shared on her Instagram, alongside her BFF Jordyn Woods. She wore a black halter dress and even showed off a possible engagement ring?

Madison Beer and Kaia Gerber cuddled up in Los Angeles as The Mod SŽelection Champagne New Years Party Hosted By Drake And John Terzian at Delilah on December 31, 2018. Madison wore a silver sequin dress while Kaia went with classic black.