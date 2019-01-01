Melania Trump Parties At Mar-A-Lago With Eric & Don Jr. While Donald’s Stuck In D.C. For Shutdown

Melania Trump rang in the New Year in Mar-A-Lago with the Trump family, while her husband missed their reported 16-day vacation because of the government shutdown! See her all smiles in a sparkling dress at the annual bash!

Melania Trump, 48, celebrated 2019 at Mar-A-Lago in Florida, while her husband rang in the New Year in Washington D.C.! The first lady attended to her hosting duties (as planned) at the resort’s annual New Year’s Eve party. Melania — who was joined by Eric Trump, 34, and Donald Trump Jr., 41 — looked NYE ready in a sparkling, plunging black gown. See photos from the big bash in our attached gallery!

Melania confirmed her attendance by snapping a selfie from the annual party. She posted the black and white photo to her official POTUS Twitter account, with the “2019” filter on. While that was the only photo she posted from the bash, other attendees showed off her full look in snaps of their own. The United Nations Ambassador of The Commonwealth of Dominica, Paolo Zampolli, and his wife, model Amanda Ungaro, posted a photo with the first lady in a crowded ballroom with candle-lit tables. Conservative activist Charlie Kirk also posted a selfie of himself with a smiling Melania.

Meanwhile, the holiday wasn’t as special for President Donald Trump, 72, as he had to sit this one out because of the government shutdown. He stayed back in Washington D.C. after the crisis he created over a U.S. border wall he had promised Mexico would pay for. As a result, there are now 800,000 federal employees who don’t know when they’ll receive their next paycheck.

Melania Trump snaps a selfie at the annual New Year’s Eve bash at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort on December 31, 2018.

Since the president missed Christmas and New Year’s at Mar-A-Lago — something he hasn’t done in years — he had to cancel his reported 16-day golf vacation to handle the government shutdown. But, we’re afraid to report that he might not have been too productive at the white house.

All Trump has done is blame the Democrats — who refuse to spend billions of taxpayer dollars on the wall — over the issue, as seen on his extremely active Twitter account. And, it appeared as though he was a bit salty over missing his vacation. “I’m in the Oval Office. Democrats, come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall,” he tweeted on December 31. “You voted yes in 2006 and 2013. One more yes, but with me in office, I’ll get it built, and Fast!”

The annual Mar-a-Lago event has come under fire amid the government shutdown. This year’s ticket price went up from $750 to $1,000 — a price that did not include the 20 percent gratuity or a seven percent tax. Now that 2019 is here, we’ll have to wait and see how Trump handles the issue, if he will even address it at all.