Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Kiss At NYE Party & Look So In Love After Xmas Apart

Our hearts are melting! Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson shared the sweetest New Year’s Eve kiss. See a photo of the moment here!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, knew exactly who would be her midnight kiss on New Year’s Eve this year. Despite being apart from her beau Tristan Thompson, 27, for Christmas, she was right at his side in the last moments of 2018. As the clock struck 12, the two stars shared a sweet smooch and the video of the moment will melt your heart! Koko shared the clip via her Instagram stories, along with a ton of fun-filled snaps from her night out with her man.

Khloe and Tristan’s snaps came from the city of Cleveland, where they served as the New Year’s Eve hosts at Rumor nightclub. By the looks of it, the two stars threw one epic party! In more of her snaps, it Khloe revealed that there was bottles popping, music blasting, and a disco ball spinning. What a night! Khloe looked gorgeous as she rang in the new year, in a silver and black sequin dress, which featured an all-over cheetah print design.

It’s so sweet to see the couple spending the NYE holiday together, especially since Tristan was nowhere to be seen at the 2018 Kar-Jenner Christmas party. Despite this, Khloe still had the most incredible night, and shared the pictures to prove it! Koko showed off her post-baby weight loss in a white long-sleeve crop top that featured silver embellishments, and rocked a white, high-low tulle skirt to match! Her icy platinum blonde locks were hard to miss, and she even dressed Baby True in a mini-me version of her outfit. Awww!

Before ringing in the new year, Khloe took to Instagram to share an incredibly honest message about her year in review. “2018 was a roller coaster of emotions,” Khloe wrote. “My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high,” she added.