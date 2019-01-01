Kanye West Tweets That He Loves Drake 1 Day After Slamming Him On Twitter — Is Their Feud Over?

Friends or foes? Kanye West just flip-flopped on his feelings about Drake big time. See his latest tweet about the rapper!

It was just yesterday, on Dec. 31, that Kanye West, 41, was tweeting that Drake needs to stop following his “fu**ing wife on Instagram,” but now – it seems those hard feelings have fallen to the wayside. Ye once again took to Twitter on January 1, and apparently the new year has him riding a different wave. “I love Drake…2019 we will all heal,” the rapper wrote in a new tweet. Huh!?

Kanye’s initial tweets attacking Drake are now deleted, but the internet caught wind of them before he pulled them down. “He dodged me for months when I extended olive branches to talk and then called to threaten me,” Kanye said in one message. “I don’t have beef with no one. Love everyone but don’t follow my f—ing wife on Instagram,” he added in another deleted Tweet. It seems like Kanye simply cannot make up his mind!

Clearly, Ye is all in his feels today, and he shared yet another pro-Trump tweet, celebrating his signature ‘MAGA’ hat. “One of my favorite of many things that the trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me who I should do because I’m black. That’s real racism,” he wrote. “Trump all day,” another post read. It’s been two months since Kanye publicly cut ties with the U.S. President and politics all together, so only time will tell if his fondness is here to stay.

It’s a little confusing to conclude where this feud now stands, but here’s to hoping that in 2019, both rappers squash their beef for good. Maybe, that’s finally about to happen for Kanye. “Love everyone Start the year clean Just be All love,” another post from the rapper read. Cheers to that!