Rose Parade: How, When & Where To Watch The Big New Year’s Day Celebration

The 130th Rose Parade hits the streets of Pasadena, CA today, January 1 for its yearly tradition to ring in the New Year! Here’s how to watch and everything else you need to know!

Hello, 2019! The 130th annual Rose Parade will take place on Tuesday, January 1 to ring in the New Year! Beginning at 11 AM ET (8 AM PT), colorful floats, special vehicles, equestrian units and marching bands will travel down the 5 1/2-mile route parade in Pasadena, CA for the yearly tradition. You can see the full list of participants on the Rose Parade’s official website.

If you’re not in the CA area, there are plenty of options to watch! — Networks including ABC, NBC, Hallmark Channel and KTLA 5 (locally) will all broadcast the Rose Parade. And, if you don’t have cable, you’re not out of luck. There are a few live-streaming services you can access, including WatchESPN, NBC, ABC, KTLA 5, and Hallmark Channel.

This year’s theme is “The Melody of Life,” which will feature 10-time Grammy Award-winning musician, Chaka Khan. Khan was named the parade’s Grand Marshal, and will perform in the parade’s opening show. The Royal Court will be led by the 101st Rose Queen, Louise Deser Siskel of San Marino, who notes she’s the first young woman to hold that title who is Jewish.

Per tradition, the massive floats will be decorated with beautiful flowers and other bright colors. The only cars in the parade are the vehicles that carry the Grand Marshal, the Mayor of Pasadena, the Rose Bowl Game Hall of Fame inductees and the Tournament of Roses President.

Each year the Tournament of Roses selects three judges to grant float awards based on many criteria including float design, floral presentation and entertainment value. The Tournament of Roses announces the award-winning floats on New Year’s Day prior to the Rose Parade.

After the Rose Parade is complete, the Rose Bowl will take place, featuring the highly anticipated matchup between the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 9 Washington Huskies. Kickoff will be at 5 PM ET and fans can watch on ESPN. The game will also live stream on WatchESPN.