Hailie Scott Mathers Kicks Off 2019 In Sleek Leggings After Kissing Boyfriend On NYE- See New Pic

Eminem’s daughter just posted her 1st Instagram pic of the year & it’s so gorgeous! See Hailie Scott flaunt her flawless fashion sense as she rocks a tight black pair of leggings.

Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, is stepping into 2019 with a big smile and some killer style. The daughter of legendary rapper Eminem, 46, shared her first Instagram post of the year on Jan. 1, and she was looking so chic! Hailie rocked a sleek pair of black coated leggings, and a long line black duster coat. Plus, she paired her ensemble with a pair of statement-making shoes. Hailie’s sky-high white heeled booties were the perfect addition to her effortlessly fashionable outfit. She is definitely starting the new year on the right foot! “Walking into 2019 like,” she captioned the post, in which she flashed a beaming smile.

The fashionable photo comes one day after Hailie shared another snapshot that had us falling in love! Hailie took to her Instagram stories on Dec. 31, and ended 2018 in the SWEETEST way possible. In an adorable pic, the star was seen smooching her boyfriend Evan McClintock on the cheek, before the big countdown commenced. In the caption, she made it clear that she was kicking off the new year in the best way. “Can’t wait to start 2019 with you by my side,” she gushed. Aww!

It looks like Hailie is living her best life, and of one thing’s for sure, her dad is super proud! A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife just how much his daughter means to him. Hailie is literally Eminem’s greatest achievement in life, he says it all the time,” a source close to the rapper told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Forget all the awards and accolades, it’s his daughter that he’s most proud of — and he has good reason to be! Hailie is an absolutely amazing young woman. She’s grounded, super smart, kind, driven, balanced and just a really nice person.”

Here’s to hoping we see more stylish snaps from Hailie in the new year! We are loving this look, and she is already completely slaying 2019!