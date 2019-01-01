Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Share Sweet New Year Kiss At Midnight — See Pic

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they’re ready to continue their sweet love in 2019 when they shared a midnight kiss on New Year’s Eve. Click to see!

Gwen Stefani, 49, and Blake Shelton, 42, are one of the hottest celeb couples out there and their New Year’s Eve kiss was a real reflection of that! The lovebirds shared a romantic smooch when the clock struck midnight and it was definitely the best way to bring in 2019. With her signature red lip, she planted a smooch on Blake. She shared their kiss on Instagram in the early morning hours of January 1.

Gwen and Blake have been in Las Vegas for Gwen’s Just A Girl residency shows at the Zappos Theater inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. In addition to a New Year’s Eve show on Dec. 31, Gwen played a show the night before and made everyone laugh when she forgot the lyrics to her song “Cool” on stage. “Come on, you gotta help when I forget the f***ing words. Come on,” she amusingly said to the crowd before eventually starting the song over.

In addition to Blake supporting Gwen during her shows, Gwen has been supporting Blake during her time in Vegas. The talented star recorded herself visiting her boyfriend’s slot machine game for the first time and couldn’t help but gush at his achievement. “Woah! That’s my boyfriend,” Gwen said in the video as she saw Blake’s picture on the machine. A crowd gathered around her as she played and won fifty cents.

Gwen and Blake have definitely had many adorable moments together throughout 2018 so we have a feeling we can expect even more in 2019. We love bearing witness to their incredible memories together and we wish them a happy, healthy, and love-filled new year!