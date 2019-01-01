Donald Trump Tells America To ‘Calm Down & Enjoy Ride‘ & Gets Dragged For His ‘Inspirational’ Message

Donald Trump bizarrely tweeted in all caps that his ‘haters’ should ‘just calm down & enjoy the ride.’ Needless to say, Twitter had some hilarious reactions to this.

Normally a phrase like “calm down and enjoy the ride” is reserved for kidnappings and tense family car rides, but Donald Trump has taken it to a new level. Taking to Twitter, the president sent (more like screamed) an all-caps tweet to his followers, writing, “HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!”

There’s a lot to make fun of here. Where even to begin? Trump Derangement Syndrome? The almost-desperate assurance that everything is fine in America? The caps lock accidentally left on? As a result, Twitter had a field day.In addition to lambasting his angry tweet, many people on Twitter called out Trump for his divisive message on the New Year.

MizMurder88 wrote, “Great start to 2019 with the president tweet-screaming at the whole country…wake me when it’s #MuellerTime.” ThaNotoriousRPG tweeted, “WTH is wrong with you. Seriously. Can you not just for once say something presidential like ‘Happy New Year‘ and maybe something uniting instead of dividing? #NeverTolerateBullying.” Meanwhile, GlassReallyFull hilariously shaded Trump’s message to “enjoy the ride,” replying, “Wow, those are some inspiring and comforting words right there, Biff. I feel like I’ve been wrapped in a blanket. Oh, and shoved into a trunk…. #justcalmdownandenjoytheride.” And the epic responses and burns kept on coming. @BradReason wrote, “Trump is the only one suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

"JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE" pic.twitter.com/HJmHCHVHql — Happy New Ham! (@HambySanDiego) January 1, 2019

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Trump. In the meantime, check out all of his latest photos in our gallery above.