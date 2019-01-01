Christina Aguilera Fans Lose It Over Her ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Level NYE Outfit That Is Just Beyond

Christina Aguilera stunned in a glamorous outfit during her performance on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ on December 31 and fans couldn’t contain their funny reactions! See what they had to say here!

Christina Aguilera, 38, closed out her already successful year with an electric live performance in New York’s Times Square as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. She looked radiant while performing a medley of her greatest hits and although her voice was flawless as always, her fashion choice was the real highlight of the night!

The talented songstress chose a tight white mini dress with a turtle neck under a massive matching white and silver glittery jacket that gave us some serious Cruella de Vil vibes! Yes, it’s true Xtina reminded us of the 101 Dalmatians antagonist with her outfit, which also included unique thin and glittery sunglasses that she rested halfway down her nose, but of course, the blonde beauty was way more young and vibrant than the character.

During her headline-making performance and wardrobe choice, Christina fans took to social media to comment on her look and they had some interesting things to say. One Twitter user pointed out the Cruella-like outfit with a GIF of the movie character and the caption, “Christina Aguilera’s outfit.” Many other users compared the outfit to one igloo dress that Hilary Duff wore in her television series, Lizzie McGuire. “Does this @xtina outfit remind anyone of Lizzie McGuire?! #NewYearsEve #ChristinaAguilera #xtina #nyc #TimeSquare #whoworeitbetter,” one tweet read along with the pic of Lizzie in action. Another also compared her to the fairy godmother from Shrek 2. “Christina Aguilera is the fairy god mother from Shrek 2. Convince me otherwise,” the user wrote.

Despite the hilarious reactions to her outfit, Christina still rocked it in her highly anticipated appearance. The show’s executive producer, Mark Bracco teased Xtina’s performance before she hit the stage, and revealed that she would entertain viewers with her greatest hits before the ball dropped. “She performed for us in Times Square , in 2007, and more than 10 years later she’s back,” Bracco told Billboard . “She’s one of the most iconic voices in the world, so we couldn’t think of anyone better to end 2018.”

This year’s show featured performances from a slew of talented artists including Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, and veterans New Kids on the Block. Seacrest hosted the event live from Times Square with the help of Jenny McCarthy, while Lucy Hale and Ciara hosted NYE’s coverage from New Orleans and Los Angeles, ringing in the New Year from different time zones.

Christina’s performance capped off an incredible year for the “Accelerate” singer. She dropped her eighth full-length album, Liberation, in June 15, which was her first record in six years. The album featured artists like Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, and production from Anderson .Paak, Kanye West. Christina, who celebrated her 38th birthday on December 18, had plenty to celebrate this month as she was nominated for two Grammys — (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Fall in Line” featuring Demi Lovato and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Like I Do” featuring Goldlink.