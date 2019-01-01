Chrissy Teigen Laughing At Herself After Umbrella Eye Poke During New Years Eye Broadcast

Chrissy Teigen is shaking off her NYE mishap! After publicly getting whacked in the head by an umbrella, HL EXCLUSIVELY learned how she felt about the ordeal.

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen, 33, to always be able to laugh at herself. After an umbrella poked her in the eye on NYE, and it was caught on camera, a source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY told HL how she feels about the incident. Apparently, it’s no skin off her back! “Chrissy is still laughing at herself after her eye got poked last night. She is really good at laughing at herself. She’s kind of clumsy as it is and isn’t embarrassed in the slightest,” the source shares. In case you have yet to see the video of the moment, you can find it below!

In typical Chrissy fashion, the star shared a sarcastic tweet about the moment as well. “7am. Heading back out to time’s square to find my eyeball,” she wrote on New Year’s day. This girl’s got jokes! Of course, she’s more than fine, according to our source. “She’s totally fine, too. She finds it amusing how much everyone cares about her eye being poked! Knowing her, she will make fun of herself over this for a long time to come,” they add.

It all went down when Chrissy went to hug Leslie Jones, while hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve show with her and Carson Daly. It was all fun and games until Leslie, who is much taller than Chrissy, leaned down for the hug and whacked Chrissy straight in the face! Seeing as Leslie’as umbrella was completely clear, we got a full view of Chrissy’s reaction to the moment, and it was HILARIOUS. She was completely caught off guard, and delivered a face of pure shock.

Ok, so Chrissy’s 2019 might be off to a rough start, but at least she’s got her classic wits and humor about her. As our favorite funny gal, we wouldn’t have expected her to handle this any differently.