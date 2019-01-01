Chrissy Teigen Smacked In The Face With An Umbrella At Midnight: Watch Leslie Jones Slam Into Her

Happy New Year’s to everyone except the umbrella that viciously attacked Chrissy Teigen! Poor Chrissy’s 2019 is off to a rough start after getting smacked in the face, but… it’s pretty funny. Watch it go down in slo-mo here!

We’re less than an hour into the new year, and we already have the best meme of 2019. Let’s give it up for Chrissy Teigen getting her face crushed by an umbrella while trying to hug Leslie Jones! So, Chrissy was having a fun-filled night while hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve show with Carson Daly and Leslie. Everything was awesome! But as the clock struck midnight, all hell broke loose. We’re being dramatic, but still. As you can see in the video below, Chrissy attempts to go in for a hug and kiss to celebrate the ball drop with the Saturday Night Live star. Slight problem: Leslie, who is much taller than Chrissy, leans down for the hug and whacks Chrissy in the face. Lucky for us, Leslie’s umbrella is clear, so we can see Chrissy’s expression in slo-mo. It. Is. Amazing. Watch below, in real time and in slow motion.

God it’s just… so funny. Don’t get it wrong; we totally feel bad for Chrissy, and for Leslie for all the flack she’s probably going to get, but we’re truly grateful for the immediate meme content we’ve been provided with. Maybe 2019 is going to be amazing! Time to add a gif of this happening to our “Chrissy Teigen reaction gifs” folder, along with her Oscars cringe and her being fully asleep during her husband, John Legend‘s performance at the same Oscars. We love her so much. This may top the time she got whacked with a palm frond while trying to take a selfie with Jen Atkin, which she jokingly referred to as “insurance scamming.”

Other moments from a truly spectacular New Year’s Eve included Christina Aguilera belting out a medley of her greatest hits while wearing that igloo dress from The Lizzie McGuire Movie, New Kids On The Block dancing in the pouring rain and managing not to slip, and Dua Lipa bringing figure skater realness while singing “New Rules” in Hollywood. What an amazing night!

For all of the best photos from New Year’s Eve, scroll through our gallery HERE! We can’t promise that you’ll love anything more than this Chrissy post, but the pics are still pretty cool!