Celebrities Born On New Year’s Day: Colin Morgan, Elin Nordegren & More

New Year’s Day is already exciting – but it’s even more special when the holiday doubles as your birthday! See which celebs were born on Jan. 1!

My birthday is May 30, so every few years it’ll land on Memorial Day – which, as far as birthdays on holidays go, is pretty cool. But it’s definitely one of the more low key options for celebrating a birthday on a holiday. Imagine having millions of people across the globe counting down until the second you become another year older, resulting in epic fireworks displays and cheers broadcast on television screens. Well, for anyone born on Jan. 1, that’s their reality, year after year. And some of those people… are famous!

One of the most recognizable people who celebrates getting older right as the year changes is Colin Morgan. The actor from Northern Ireland is best known for portraying the titular character on the BBC fantasy series Merlin, and he just so happens to have a pretty magical date of birth. Morgan turned 33 today, Jan. 1!

But Morgan isn’t the only celebrity who was born on New Year’s Day. Elin Nordegren was too! The Swedish model and ex-wife of Tiger Woods gets another year older on the first day of the year. In 2019 specifically, she turned 39! Happy birthday and happy new year to her! Get clicking through the gallery above to see which other celebrities were born on New Year’s Day!