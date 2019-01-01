Jessie James Decker, Ayesha Curry & More Celebs Share Their Resolutions For 2019

It’s January 1, 2019! — Do you know what that means? It’s time to set your New Year’s resolutions! And, some of your favorite stars already revealed their 2019 goals! Here’s what Jessie James Decker, Ayesha Curry and more stars want to accomplish this year!

While ringing in the New Year is filled with sparkling dresses, champagne, kisses, balloons and parties, it’s also about setting new goals for the year ahead. Every December 31st at midnight when a year ends and another begins, it’s a time to reflect, self-evaluate and gear up for the New Year ahead. It’s a time to set goals and plan new adventures, and that’s exactly what some of your favorite stars did after ringing in 2019! Check out our favorite celebrity resolutions!

Jessie James Decker, 30, rang in the New Year on a beach getaway with her husband and kids — the newly retired NFL pro Eric Decker, 31, and their littles ones, Vivian, 4, Eric, 3, and Forrest, (9 months). “Cheers bitches (New Years resolution to be more social and less hermity),” the mom of three captioned a photo of her lounging on the beach in a pink bikini. The family of five appeared to be on vacation somewhere tropical. The singer shared a sultry snap of her handsome husband, where he was nearly naked on an outdoor bed.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Curry, 29, took to Instagram to recap her very eventful year after welcoming the Curry’s first baby boy, Canon, on July 4 and even expanding her businesses. After she revealed her top 10 moments of 2018, the author and chef told her 6 million Instagram followers her 2019 goals in a series of videos on IG Live. “The goal in 2019 is to just find peace, be happy, make me happy, make the people around me happy, learn to use the word ‘no’ more. Mrs. [Michelle] Obama told me, ‘No is OK, tell people ‘no’, and you will eventually learn yea they don’t really need you anyway. So, ‘no’ is my word for 2019 let’s get it poppin’,” Ayesha said. She added: “Peace out 2018, you’ve been real you’ve been good and I’m forever grateful!”

Jessie James Decker lounges at the beach to kick off her New Year’s Day on January 1, 2019.

Kenya Moore, 47, also revealed her touching New Year’s resolution, which was a nod to her newborn daughter, Brooklyn Dorris. “I love you so much it hurts,” Moore captioned a closeup picture of her little girl on Instagram on Monday, December 31. “My NYE resolution is to always protect you, love you, and be the best example of a woman I can possibly be for you. I will be the mother to you I always wanted. You are my life. I love you, mommy @thebrooklyndaly #brooklyndaly #love #family #baby #uncomditionallove [sic] #forever.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, Marc Daly welcomed their first child together on November 4.

Other stars who’ve been hard at work on their New Year’s resolutions are the Wade’s! Gabrielle Union Wade, 46, and Dwyane Wade, 36, both took to Instagram to share videos of their vision boards. The husband and wife duo were hard at work, putting all of their resolutions and goals onto their individual vision boards.

Now that you’ve had a chance to see what your favorite celebs have planned for 2019, let us know some of your resolutions! Cheers to another year!