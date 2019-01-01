Novalee Turns 4 — 24 Precious Pics Of Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra’s Daughter

Happy Birthday, Novalee! Tyler and Catelynn’s daughter is going to be a big sis soon — but today is all about her. See the toddler’s sweetest shots over the years!

Catelynn Lowell, 26, and Tyler Baltierra, 26, have a lot to celebrate today! On Jan. 1, their New Year’s baby turns four years old. It’s hard to believe that Novalee was born all the way back in 2015, but she’s growing up quickly. In fact, this is her last year alone at home with her parents! That’s right — the Teen Mom OG stars announced that they were expecting another little one back in September. And when they told Novalee the exciting news, she had the best reaction to becoming a big sister, saying that she wanted to “rock it” and “feed it bubbles.”

While Novalee doesn’t have a little sister quite yet, her parents have already announced what they’re going to name the bundle of joy when she arrives. Tezlee! Tezlee is due in the beginning of March, which means Novalee still has a couple more months alone at home with her parents. Catelynn and Tyler have been making her feel extra special in the time before the little one’s arrival, even redoing Nova’s bedroom with a pink horse theme. They unveiled it to the toddler in November, and she screamed and jumped with excitement!

She just celebrated Christmas with Catelynn and Tyler, happily posing with the Hatchimals and horse toys she received. But now she gets to celebrate another big day — and not just New Year’s! Novalee is turning four, and we bet her parents have something exciting up their sleeves.

Considering they went all out with gorgeous pink and blue cupcakes for pregnant Catelynn’s recent sex reveal, we bet Nova has a yummy birthday bash in store! So happy birthday to the soon-to-be big sis!