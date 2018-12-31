25 Wackiest Red Carpet Looks Of 2018 — Swim Caps, Face Masks & More

Just because some stars served looks all 2018 long doesn’t mean that every red carpet choice was on point! Take a look at this year’s wildest outfits!

Major red carpet risk can sometimes equal major reward — but not every daring dress or statement suit makes the right fashion statement! Just take these outfits of 2018, for instance, which will be remembered for their wackiness. Because it’s not every day that we see a celeb at a movie premiere in a swim cap, right, Amber Heard? The 32-year-old actress attended the Aquaman red carpet in a shimmery green and gold gown, pairing it with a matching swim cap. She looked stunning as always, poolside accessory and all, but we doubt that even Amber could have pulled that look off at any other movie premiere. She fit the theme of this DC movie, at least!

But she wasn’t the only star to wear out-there accessories this year. Who could forget all of the face masks that reigned over red carpets in 2018? Not only did Cara Delevigne, 26, show up to the Met Gala in a black headress that wrapped around her forehead with strands cascading down her face, but Poppy, 23, arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards with a black mask over her mouth. It made more of a statement than the furry pink gown she was wearing — which is seriously saying something!

And let’s not forget about Blac Chyna, 30, and Alexis Skyy, 24! Both of these ladies bared all at BET Awards. Dream Kardashian‘s momma was sporting a crop top and high-slit skirt made solely of chains, while Alexis was draped in a completely sheer gown.

So take a look at the gallery above for more of the wackiest, most memorable looks of 2018! Who knows — you may even get some fashion inspo from these daring ensembles.