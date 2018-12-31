New Year’s Eve In Times Square: How To Get In , What Time to Be There & Everything You Should Know

If you’re one of the brave New Yorkers or tourists diving into the Times Square crowd for New Year’s Eve, here’s a condensed FAQ for your convenience!

Before heading into New York City’s Times Square donning your foam fingers and 2019 sunglasses, be prepared. Seriously — there are no portable restrooms, so you don’t want to miss out on any other must-know facts! As this is a free event and no tickets are required, get there early, preferably “early in the afternoon,” as Times Square’s website suggests. However, the iconic ball won’t be lighted and raised until about 6:00 p.m. EST. Beware of companies that tout “All Access” passes, because authorities refused access beyond police check points the year prior!

As for how to actually get in, you can only enter through 6th Avenue or 8th Avenue. For a thorough list of access points on New York streets, including pedestrian and subway chutes, click the “How do I enter Times Square or New Year’s Eve?” tab on the website’s FAQ. If you’re disabled, enter through 44th Street and 6th Ave. to gain access to the designated viewing area, which is 44th Street and Broadway. If you want to get a heads up on street closures, sign up for Flash Alerts, issued through the Times Square Alliance, at TSqFlash.org. Also — bring an umbrella before heading out! There’s a 100% chance of precipitation this afternoon and tonight in NYC (mostly before 5:00 a.m. EST), according to the National Weather Service. The agency also predicted that the city will reach a low of 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

If any of this has swayed you into not standing in the Times Square streets, here are the following establishments that still have a view of the ball: Renaissance New York, DoubleTree Guest Suites, Marriott Marquis, Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, Olive Garden, R Lounge, Novotel New York Times Square and The Knickerbocker. Good luck getting a spot! And if you don’t want to leave your house at all, watch the New York City festivities’ live webcast here.

Finally, get a heads up on what stages your favorite artists will perform at. Robin Thicke is performing on the Planet Fitness Center Stage from 6:46 to 6:56 p.m. EST, Bebe Rexha will take the same stage from 8:11 to 8:23 p.m., Dan + Shay will be on the Countdown Stage from 8:32 to 8:40 p.m., Snoop Dogg will be on the Planet Fitness Center Stage from 10:20 to 10:25 p.m., Bastille will be at the Countdown Stage from 10:38 to 10:45 p.m., Sting will grace the Planet Fitness Center Stage from 11:19 to 11:24 p.m., Christina Aguilera will perform on the Countdown Stage from 11:37 to 11:47 p.m., and Bebe Rexha will once again perform at the Planet Fitness Center Stage right before the ball drops at 11:55 p.m. Have fun and stay safe!