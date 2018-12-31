Taylor Swift Fans Sobbing After Seeing Her Sing ‘Long Live’ During ‘Reputation’ Tour Doc: Tweets

Fans of Taylor Swift received the ultimate New Year’s Eve gift with the release of her ‘Reputation’ tour documentary, and the reactions are priceless. Check ’em out here!

Taylor Swift, 29, is closing out the Reputation era in the best way: With a Netflix special documenting her epic tour that took her around the world in 2018! The special was filmed during Taylor’s Dallas, Texas tour stop, and was released on New Year’s Eve 2018. Taylor announced the documentary was coming on Dec. 13, her birthday, and fans have anxiously been waiting for its release ever since. The doc came out at midnight PST, but that didn’t stop thousands of Swifties from staying up and immediately hitting play once it was available.

The general consensus on Twitter is, of course, that the documentary is EPIC, and most fans seem to be truly raving over the performance of “Long Live.” The track came from Taylor’s third album, Speak Now, and served as a message to her loyal fans who’ve stood by her throughout everything. Since the Reputation era was all about Taylor taking back control of her reputation after being tarnished by the public, other celebrities and the media, it was more important than ever for her to dedicate this special song to her fans, who never gave up on her throughout all of the drama.

“the #reptourNetflix made me cry so much,” someone tweeted. “Especially when she was singing long live/new year’s day. I never cried so much in my life.” Someone else added, “When long live/NYD started I almost flooded by aunt’s living room and I was praying for no one to come here #reptourNetflix.”

long live is about to start this is when the tears actually come #REPTourNetflix — emily (@newyearsdxys) December 31, 2018

NO, LonG LIVE/New YEARS day. I CAN'T I'VE JUST PERFORMED AND NOW I'M GONNA CRY FML #repTourNetflix #repTourWatchParty #TaylorSwift — Sophie (@KlossIsTheBoss) December 31, 2018

The documentary is available to stream NOW on Netflix, so if you haven’t checked it out year — what are you waiting for!?!?!