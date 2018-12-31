Miley Cyrus, Fergie, & More Stars Celebrating The New Year — See Pics

Miley Cyrus, Fergie and more stars took to social media to show off eventful pics of themselves welcoming in 2019 and we’ve got them all here to see!

Happy New Year! Tons of celebs, including Miley Cyrus, Fergie and more are bringing in 2019 with smiles, parties and more and we’re taking a look at all the fun-filled photos! Whether you’re out at an extravaganza having the time of your life or celebrating by relaxing at home, taking a look at these funloving photos is sure to get you in a great mood!

Miley was one of the first stars to show off her New Year’s Eve photos and even though she just married longtime love Liam Hemsworth, she posed for her first pics of the night alone. The blonde singer was sitting on a glittery gold covered seating area with matching balloons in the background for the pics and wore a long-sleeved black shirt with black pants as well as a matching beret. In one pic, she posed while leaning her arm on her knee with a bottle of what looks like champagne on the seating area and in another, she was amusingly drinking from the bottle while laying back! She also posed in front of 2019 balloons. “Same Sh*t, New Year,” Miley captioned the pics.

Fergie followed suit when she took to social media to share her own New Year’s Eve pic while looking good in a black leather jacket over a black shirt and a long black and gold colored skirt. The talented songstress was getting ready to perform in the Bahamas when she posed for the photo. Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods also shared some pics for the last night of 2018. Kylie flaunted a new blue hair color while wearing a sexy black top with a plunging neckline in one of the pics and Jordyn wore her hair down while wearing a similar black top.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s first pics for New Year’s Eve consisted of her wearing a white snowsuit while spending time with her son, Reign, in snow-covered Aspen and Olivia Culpo posed in a sexy black bikini for her new year snapshot. Nick Jonas reflected Kourtney’s style in his own snowsuit as he spent his New Year’s Eve on a family ski trip.

Bringing in the new year with these great celebrity photos makes the night all the more better! It’s awesome to see some of our favorite stars celebrating with family, style and happiness!