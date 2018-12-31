Sofia Vergara, 46, Stuns In White Bikini As She Cuddles Up To Joe Manganiello On Vacay

Sofia Vergara looked super sexy on her vacation with husband Joe Manganiello! She stunned in a tiny white bikini – see the pics!

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello looked so in love on their vacation! The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the private tropical island that they’ve been staying on over the week. Sofia looked gorgeous in a white crocheted handkerchief bikini top and matching briefs. In the pics, she cuddled up to her husband in the water, with both of them smiling for the camera. So sweet!

This isn’t the first time Sofia shared images from her romantic getaway. On Dec. 28, she celebrated Joe’s 42nd birthday with a sweet shout-out on Instagram. The Modern Family star shared a pic of him sitting shirtless on a beach chair with the ocean visible in the background.

“You r amazing! Your passion for life and for everything u do is inspiring !! To many more with u!! Happy bday!!!” she captioned the photo of her hubby. Sofia also posted another photo of her in the white bikini with a wrap skirt tied around her waist while she stood on the rocky shore. “Perfect day!!” she captioned the pic. Sure looks like it!

Clearly these two are ringing in the new year in an amazing way! We hope they have a great New Year’s Eve together in their tropical paradise!