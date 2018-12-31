Shawn Mendes Delivers Flawless Performance At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2019

Shawn Mendes is kicking off 2019 on the right note! He gave an incredible performance of ‘Lost In Japan’ at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2019 .

Shawn Mendes, 20, just proved he has the voice of an angel, thanks to his appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019. The singer pulled out a performance of “Lost In Japan” before the clock struck midnight, and the video will instantly capture your heart! With his signature smooth vocals, and undeniable charm, Shawn had the whole crowd going wild. He strummed his acoustic guitar and looked as handsome as could be in a black jacket as he smiled to audience members.

Shawn’s performance was streamed from the west coast, where the singer was joined by the likes of Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth, and Camila Cabello. Over on the east coast, the party kept on rolling, and included performances from Bastille, Dan + Shay and New Kids On The Block. Christina Aguilera served as the night’s headliner, being the last one to take the stage.

2018 has been one wild ride for Shawn, and 2019 is about to get even better! The singer is embarking on The Shawn Mendes Tour starting in the spring, and it looks like it’s going to be epic. The tour starts on March 7, 2019 in Amsterdam, NL and ends November 9, 2019 with a last show in Auckland, NZ. In between those dates are dozens of glorious shows in Europe, North America, and Australia!

Shawn’s performance was every bit as great as we hoped for! What a way to start celebrating the biggest night of the year!