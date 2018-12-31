Selena Gomez Excited About New Music She’ll Release In 2019 — She Feels Amazing

Selena Gomez is ready to reach a new level in her singing career this upcoming year, and HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned why she’s ‘really excited about’ it.

Selena Gomez, 26, has a lot in store for us in 2019. The “Wolves” singer is “looking and feeling amazing, she’s doing really well since leaving treatment and she’s really positive about the future,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Selena is fully focused on herself right now, she’s all about her wellbeing and fitness, and she’s looking forward to 2019.” But there’s one especial reason she’s ready for the ball to drop in Time’s Square! “Selena can’t wait to put this past year behind her and start afresh” because “she has a bunch of new music that she’s been waiting to release and she’s really excited about it,” our source reveals. And she has high expectations for the new material!

“Selena believes it’s her best work yet, and she can’t wait to share it with the world,” our source says. Selena’s last album, Revival, was released in 2015, and fans have long been awaiting its successor — especially after the singer announced she was “done with it” in a friend’s Instagram Live session in August. She even dropped clues that same month about what we can expect! “I think my new record is very honest, but playful and I felt like creatively it’s in a really great direction,” Selena had said of the album in another Instagram Live session. “I just wanted it to feel like what is going on [in my head], which is a lot.”

We’re excited for this new phase in the pop star’s life, since “2018 was a super difficult year for Selena, both physically and emotionally,” our source continues. “What’s good though is that she’s learned the warning signs of when she’s not doing well and she now knows to seek help before things reach crisis point so treatment is a lot quicker and more effective.”

Selena completed treatment this fall after being hospitalized for a low white blood cell count, and suffering what some sources called “an emotional breakdown” during the stay, per TMZ’s report on Oct. 10. She sought treatment at a mental health facility on the East Coast afterwards, the report continued, and resurfaced in the public’s eye after being tagged in photos of a fun ski trip with friends (actress Bailee Madison included) in Big Bear, Calif. on Dec. 18. She has been glowing in her paparazzi-snapped photos since, especially during trips to pilates sessions and outings with friends!