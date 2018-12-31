Sarah Hyland’s Legs Look Miles Long In White Bodysuit For Sexy Pic To End 2018 On Instagram

Sarah Hyland looked like a vision in white in her Dec. 30 Instagram post, as she showed off her incredibly toned legs. See the sexy pic here!

Sarah Hyland, 28, has legs for days. The Modern Family star shared a new Instagram photo on Dec. 30, and her followers were in for quite the treat. Sarah has never looked better, and the incredibly sexy photo showed off her fit bod! In the snapshot, Sarah flaunted her mile long legs, in a tight white bodysuit, and a pair of black stilettos. The star sported curls that embodied classic Hollywood glamour, and if this was Sarah’s last Instagram post of the year, she’s definitely going out in style!

Like many celebs, Sarah is using the final days of 2018 to reflect on the year in review. “I’m posting a picture that I think I look good in to ask you what your #newyearsresolution is. #thisishowtheinstagrammodelsdoit #right?” she captioned the post. While some fans did share their New Year’s resolutions, many simply stated how much they loved Sarah’s look! “You look absolutely stunning 😍” one fan wrote. “You look good in all of your photos. You are real and beautiful. Make your resolution to ignore the trolls and the haters. 😘” another said. Naturally – many comments pointed out how flawless Sarah’s legs looked in the photo. “Can I just please have you legs! 🙌🏽” one fan even said.

Sarah is so stranger to making a fashion statement, and one day before her skin-baring Instagram post, she wore a striking leopard print outfit that had us doing a double take. The actress channeled her inner animal in the printed crop top and matching pants set, once again showcasing her hot bod. Sarah was looking fierce AF!

We are loving this glamorous look from Sarah! Despite all she’s been through, Sarah looks healthier than ever, and that’s truly something to celebrate!