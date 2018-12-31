Sandra Bullock ‘Shocked’ By ‘Bird Box’ Success: She Hopes It Opens Doors For Older Female Stars

Sandra Bullock is blown away by the success of her new Netflix horror film, ‘Bird Box’! While she took it on with much pride, she still can’t believe how popular it is! But, it’s the opportunity that this film can create for other actresses that she’s most proud of!

Sandra Bullock, 54, is humbly basking in the success of her new Netflix thriller, Bird Box. But, she is quite shocked by the film’s extreme popularity. “Sandra loved the script, and as soon as she read it she knew she wanted to make the movie. But, she didn’t envision it being quite as huge as it has been,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! Why? While Bullock is confident in herself and her work, she knows that the horror film market for veteran actresses is declining. — A topic that’s been discussed my many female vets in Hollywood. So, Bullock wasn’t sure how the film would be perceived by some viewers.

“Sandra loved that this role really took her out of her comfort zone, and pushed her abilities as an actress,” the insider admits, adding that she doesn’t get caught up in all the “glitz and glamour” of Hollywood. “She accepts that it goes hand in hand with acting and producing, but she sees it as a necessary evil rather than something she enjoys. And, she’s not a big one for accolades and awards. But, there’s no doubting that she did really get a lot of satisfaction and pride out of knowing that she can still carry a movie, and make it a huge smash hit, at this stage in her career — there’s really not many actresses out there capable of that. Adding to all of that, there are not many roles out there for these types of major roles at her age. Sandra hopes she’s proved to Hollywood that women over the age of 25 are still viable, and that they can still rake in the big bucks. She hopes it opens the floodgates for more strong, leading roles for older female actresses going forward.”

Netflix announced on December 28 that more than 45 million accounts watched its original horror movie in seven days — making it a record breaking debut for the streaming service. If you haven’t seen the popular thriller, it’s a new spin on a horror picture, where the characters deal with sound instead of sight. Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor (Bullock) who plays Malorie, and her two children make a desperate and dangerous attempt to find help. As they search for safety, Malorie and her two kids are blindfolded and can only rely on sound to navigate. While there are many questions about the mysterious force, one thing is certain — if you see it, you die.

While the role of Malorie took Bullock out of her comfort zone, she still was able to tap into the character on a personal level. “Having kids of her own, the role of Malorie really resonated with her because she would go to any lengths to protect her own children and keep them safe,” the insider says. “So, there was a real personal element that played into the part.” Bullock is a mom to son Louis, 8, and daughter Laila, 6. She adopted her son from New Orleans in 2010 after separating from then-husband Jesse James, and later added Laila to the family in 2015.