Kourtney Kardashian & More Celebs Pairing Strapless Gowns With Baby Bumps — Red Carpet Pics

These moms have their maternity style on lock! Whether they’re newly pregnant or in their third trimester, check out stars in daring strapless dresses!

Dressing a big baby bump for the red carpet isn’t always easy — but celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Kerry Washington, 41, sure make it look that way! These pregnant celebrities hit the red carpet and drew all eyes to their budding bellies with stylish strapless dresses. Kourtney flaunted hers at the 2009 Emmy Awards in a plum gown with an empire waist. She wore her long, center-parted locks down and curled, cradling her baby bump in a few precious pics. So stunning! She was the first Kardashian sis to hit the red carpet pregnant, and she sure set the bar high.

But when it comes to daring maternity dresses, Kerry’s 2016 Emmy Awards look takes the cake! The pregnant Scandal actress didn’t just show up in a black strapless gown, but the gorgeous dress also featured side cutouts just above her budding belly. And with a slit in the back, the mom-to-be showed off even more skin on the red carpet — and looked unreal doing it. A queen! Believe it or not, that wasn’t the only time she went for a strapless maternity look. In fact, that was kind of her thing when she was expecting.

Some celebrity moms like Liv Tyler, 41, and Jessica Alba, 37, have used statement colors to really show their pregnancies off on the red carpet, but that isn’t always the case! Natalie Portman, 37, and Carey Mulligan, 33, are among the other pregnant stars who have hidden their baby bumps beneath baggier dresses in front of the cameras.

So take a look at the gallery above for even more iconic strapless maternity looks from Jennifer Garner, 46, to Heidi Klum, 45. Good luck picking a favorite from this beautiful bunch!