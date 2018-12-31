Olivia Culpo Flaunts Major Cleavage In Fendi Bikini Top — See Pic

Olivia Culpo stunned her Instagram followers by wearing a Fendi bikini top! See the pic of her cleavage-bearing outfit here!

Olivia Culpo is always stunning her fans with her Instagram pics, and this one is no exception. Taking to her Instagram story, Olivia flaunted her cleavage in a Fendi bikini top. In addition to the picture, Olivia wrote, “Chapped lips but at least the Fendi looks okie.” Check out Olivia’s cleavage-bearing out for yourself in the photo below.

We reported earlier how not only did Olivia stun with a recent mirror selfie, she also provided some helpful tips for getting back in shape after the holidays. “Anyone else ready for vacation?🙋‍♀️👙 also… a lot of you guys asked about my ab routine on my other post,” she wrote in her selfie’s caption. “The quickest way for me to see results is not necessarily doing a ton of ab exercises. I see the best results from cutting out empty calories (wine/alcohol ☹️) and doing a ton of cardio!! For me, running is my secret to a flat toned stomach. I hope this is helpful! Sorry I’m telling you to ditch the vino ☹️ 🍷.

Olivia has shared a slew of sexy looks since confirming her split with Danny Amendola. Apparently, it seems the decision to split was one based on scheduling. “I have a Sports Illustrated event this weekend in Miami,” Olivia told Entertainment Tonight, “then I’m going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving. Then I’m filming a new show in L.A., so a little bit of acting. Then I have another fashion line coming in a few months.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Olivia. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.