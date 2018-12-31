Olivia Culpo Stuns In A Tiny Black Bikini In New Year’s Eve Pics — See Her Sexy Look

Olivia Culpo is ending the year on a high note, her toned tummy and perf bikini body on full display in a black bathing suit. Take a look at her beautiful vacation pics!

Olivia Culpo, 26, is going out with a bang! The former Miss Universe is saying goodbye 2018 by posting a couple sexy bikini pics on Instagram. Olivia, who is vacationing with her best buds, shared the hot shots on Dec. 31, writing, “2018 you taught me so much” and “Vacation babyyyy.” She was sandwiched between friends in the first pic while the trio posed on a boat, but was all on her own in the second. In both, though, the model was sporting the exact same flawless boat ‘fit.

She paired a black Fendi bathing suit with black sunnies and large gold hoop earrings. With her dark locks pulled back in a bun, Olivia’s bikini body was on full display. She looked so flawless! This isn’t the first time that she’s showed off this gorgeous boating look, though. In fact, the model took to Instagram on Dec. 30 to post a close-up selfie featuring the same cleavage-baring look. “Chapped lips but at least the Fendi looks okie,” she wrote.

But the best thing about Olivia’s bikini selfies is how willing she is to share her diet and fitness tips! It’s clear that the model’s bathing suit body doesn’t come easy, and she opened up about her favorite tricks in a recent mirror selfie.

“The quickest way for me to see results is not necessarily doing a ton of ab exercises,” she wrote. “I see the best results from cutting out empty calories (wine/alcohol) and doing a ton of cardio!! For me, running is my secret to a flat toned stomach. I hope this is helpful! Sorry I’m telling you to ditch the vino.”

You hear that? Sounds like Olivia wasn’t taking shots on this boat with her buds to ring in the new year. Otherwise, she might have left her toned tummy in 2018! We have so much respect for her discipline — it’s paying off!